EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Boosted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,488 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after buying an additional 528,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after buying an additional 502,626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after buying an additional 491,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of EOG traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,778. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average of $122.61. The company has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

