EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Hits $1.02 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $100.68 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00005547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009407 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025382 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005934 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002064 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004889 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005207 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000725 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,648,273 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
