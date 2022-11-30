Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.94.
Equity Residential Price Performance
EQR stock opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
Equity Residential
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.
