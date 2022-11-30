Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Esker from €200.00 ($206.19) to €180.00 ($185.57) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Esker Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESKEF remained flat at $123.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.93 and a 200 day moving average of $132.09. Esker has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $417.82.

Esker Company Profile

Esker SA provides SaaS-based document process automation solutions in France and internationally. The company offers procure-to-pay solutions, which includes supplier and contract management, procurement, AP automation, expense management, and payment and supply chain financing; and order-to-cash solutions, such as order and credit management, invoice delivery, payment, and collections management, as well as cash app and deductions.

