Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Cut to $247.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $324.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

ESS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.53.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $214.49 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $205.76 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

