Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Cut to $247.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $324.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.
ESS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.53.
Essex Property Trust Price Performance
Essex Property Trust stock opened at $214.49 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $205.76 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Essex Property Trust Company Profile
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.