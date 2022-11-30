Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the October 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of Euro Tech stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. 5,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,126. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.65.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euro Tech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
