EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Down 28.7% in November

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EuroDry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of EuroDry from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

EuroDry Stock Performance

Shares of EuroDry stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.67. 10,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EuroDry Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 43.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 340.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 40.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EuroDry in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

