EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Down 28.7% in November

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EuroDry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of EuroDry from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Shares of EuroDry stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.67. 10,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50.
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.
