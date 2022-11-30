European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Stock Price Down 3.6%

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.19. 72,452 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.53. The company has a market cap of C$292.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

