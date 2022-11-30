Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) to Outperform

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 205 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.15) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MLSPF opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

