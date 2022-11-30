Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 31.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

EE stock opened at 28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is 24.70. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of 18.31 and a 12-month high of 31.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EE. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 33,240.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

