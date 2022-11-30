Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.43

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 41144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Excellon Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.11 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

