Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.52.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.52. The company had a trading volume of 264,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,522,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average is $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

