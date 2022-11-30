Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,251.3% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $176,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $110.12. 340,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,522,186. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

