Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 926,500 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the October 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fanhua

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANH. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Fanhua by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Fanhua by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Fanhua by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fanhua by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Fanhua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fanhua in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fanhua Stock Performance

Fanhua stock remained flat at $4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,782. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $244.40 million, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Fanhua had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fanhua will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

