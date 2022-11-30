Fei USD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.30 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005830 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $423.63 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99955747 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $6,125,151.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

