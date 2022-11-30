Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.0627

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $46.82 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00076285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00061787 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024015 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

