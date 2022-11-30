Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.0627

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $46.82 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00076285 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00061787 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000382 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010087 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024015 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005311 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.
Fetch.ai Profile
Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.
Fetch.ai Coin Trading
