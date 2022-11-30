Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Shares Up 0.8%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. 51,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 37,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Fibra UNO Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trust FIBRA UNO (Fibra UNO) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO Administración, SA de CV, (the Trustor) and Deutsche Bank México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (Deutsche Bank México) as Trustee Institution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.