Filecoin Market Cap Reaches $1.43 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 29th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $95.40 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Filecoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $4.35 or 0.00026467 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07029755 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00496377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.89 or 0.30192019 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 327,677,791 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

