First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the October 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCRD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of FCRD remained flat at $4.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 102,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,227. The company has a market cap of $131.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Announces Dividend

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is -46.81%.

(Get Rating)

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.