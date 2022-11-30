First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.46

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFWM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Foundation to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a market cap of $753.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Insider Activity at First Foundation

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini purchased 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at $97,930.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Foundation by 79.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 674.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.