First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.86

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 1727586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

