First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

First National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First National has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First National to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

First National Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FXNC opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $114.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.57. First National has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First National ( NASDAQ:FXNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 24.57%. On average, analysts forecast that First National will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of First National by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 58,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First National by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First National by 295.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First National in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

