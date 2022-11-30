First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the October 31st total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAAR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 142,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,064. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAAR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000.

