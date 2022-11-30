First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE FDEU opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.