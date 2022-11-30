First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE FDEU opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

