First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Short Interest Update

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 1,193.1% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NFTY traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. 234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $50.63.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

