First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Up 2.5 %
FEI opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
