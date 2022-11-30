First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years.

FEI opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 31.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter worth $96,000.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

