First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Stock Price Down 2.1%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.78 and last traded at $55.97. 16,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 27,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.17.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period.

