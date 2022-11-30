First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Stock Price Down 2.1%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.78 and last traded at $55.97. 16,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 27,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.17.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
