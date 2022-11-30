FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstCash news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

FirstCash Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $5,622,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,397,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 2.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.80. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $672.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 5 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

