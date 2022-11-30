Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Trading 16.7% Higher

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 3,588,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 437% from the average session volume of 668,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$90.58 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. It holds a portfolio of 14 projects located in the Athabasca Basin. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

