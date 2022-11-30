Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 93,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.03 and its 200-day moving average is $101.88. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.