Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,735.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after buying an additional 284,156 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 26,946 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49.

