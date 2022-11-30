Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 2,059 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,330.8% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM opened at $150.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.19. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

