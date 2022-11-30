Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Rating) by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOK. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOK opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.81. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $102.58.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.