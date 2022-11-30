Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) PT Raised to £161 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £148 ($177.05) to £161 ($192.61) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PDYPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($165.33) to £135 ($161.50) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15,000.00.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,873. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $43.71 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average is $57.89.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

