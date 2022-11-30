Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

