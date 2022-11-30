FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Argus raised shares of FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.
FOX Stock Up 2.3 %
FOXA opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Institutional Trading of FOX
About FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
