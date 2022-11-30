Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.27

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.27 and traded as low as $5.60. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 9,644 shares.

Frequency Electronics Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Frequency Electronics stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Rating ) by 130.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,581 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 1.02% of Frequency Electronics worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

