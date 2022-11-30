Frontier (FRONT) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.97 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001186 BTC on popular exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $17.56 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frontier

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

