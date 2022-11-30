Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 241,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,659,907 shares.The stock last traded at $7.89 and had previously closed at $7.44.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Up 7.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.23 and a beta of -0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,081,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,764,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,485,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 876,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,440,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,535,000 after acquiring an additional 366,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,855,000. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

