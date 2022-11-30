Full Truck Alliance Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,568 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 973% compared to the typical volume of 612 call options.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 14.7 %

YMM stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 21,272,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,628. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. Full Truck Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of -0.92.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,081,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 54.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,485,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 876,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,440,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,535,000 after buying an additional 366,952 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $6,855,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.