Future Health ESG (NASDAQ:FHLTU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Future Health ESG Stock Up 4.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Institutional Trading of Future Health ESG

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future Health ESG stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Future Health ESG Company Profile

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

