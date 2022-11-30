Future plc (LON:FUTR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.40 Per Share

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,423 ($17.02) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,363.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,622.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,149.28. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,940 ($47.13).

In related news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand bought 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,387 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £99,004.06 ($118,440.08).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FUTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($29.91) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,253 ($38.92) to GBX 2,852 ($34.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,500 ($29.91) to GBX 1,975 ($23.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,995.40 ($35.83).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

