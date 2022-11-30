Future plc (LON:FUTR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.40 Per Share

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Future Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,423 ($17.02) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,363.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,622.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,149.28. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,940 ($47.13).
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand bought 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,387 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £99,004.06 ($118,440.08).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Future Company Profile
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.
Recommended Stories
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.