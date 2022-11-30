FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FutureFuel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
FutureFuel Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:FF opened at $8.48 on Monday. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel
FutureFuel Company Profile
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FutureFuel (FF)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.