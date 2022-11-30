FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FutureFuel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FF opened at $8.48 on Monday. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

FutureFuel Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 21,108.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.