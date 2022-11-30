FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harbour Energy in a research report issued on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Harbour Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

HBRIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 675 ($8.08) to GBX 585 ($7.00) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.74) to GBX 320 ($3.83) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.67.

Shares of HBRIY opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

