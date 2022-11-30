FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.96. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $6.99 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.67 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOG. Bank of America raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 2.9 %

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $35.72 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,642 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $100,501.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,642 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $100,501.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,002,719 shares in the company, valued at $299,701,826.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,372 shares of company stock valued at $13,428,038. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.