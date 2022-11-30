G999 (G999) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,835.90

G999 (G999) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, G999 has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $11,835.90 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00076036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00061699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023992 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

