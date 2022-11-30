Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating) was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 31,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 59,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Galantas Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$52.46 million and a PE ratio of -6.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26.

About Galantas Gold

(Get Rating)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.