Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating) was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 31,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 59,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
Galantas Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$52.46 million and a PE ratio of -6.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26.
About Galantas Gold
Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.
