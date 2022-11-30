Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 632.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,206 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,901,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,249,000 after acquiring an additional 303,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 339,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57.

Several analysts recently commented on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

