Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,023 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.34% of Tejon Ranch worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the second quarter valued at $119,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tejon Ranch in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tejon Ranch Trading Up 1.0 %

About Tejon Ranch

Shares of TRC stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.62 million, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.66. Tejon Ranch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22.

(Get Rating)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Articles

