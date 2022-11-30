Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $10.70 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,264 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 46.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BA opened at $175.32 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.55 and its 200 day moving average is $147.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.